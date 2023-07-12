Bulgaria issues weather warnings as temperatures set to soar

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for 13 districts on July 13 because of forecast high temperatures, with a national average maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius predicted for Thursday.

The 13 districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Plovdiv – where a maximum 38 degrees is forecast for July 13, rising to 39 degrees on July 14 – Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Yambol, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

The remaining 15 districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast high temperatures.

The forecast for Friday is for a national average maximum temperature of 36 degrees, followed by 34 degrees on Saturday, 35 degrees on Sunday, 37 degrees on Monday and 36 degrees on Tuesday.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!