Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 145 deaths, 5863 new cases

A total of 145 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 24 454, according to the November 3 report by the unified information portal.

Of 44 814 tests in the past day, 5863 – about 13.08 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 614 362 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 105 543 are active. The number of active cases increased by 3131 in the past day, and is the highest in Bulgaria since the pandemic began.

The report said that in the past day, 2587 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 484 365.

There are 8149 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 999 were newly-admitted. There are 696 in intensive care, an increase of 27 in the past day.

Eighty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 016, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 2 893 502 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 804 in the past day.

A total of 1 528 975 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 9986 in the past day.

A total of 20 308 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1169 in the past day.

