Bulgaria’s Parliament rejects motion of no confidence in the government

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s unicameral Parliament, the National Assembly, voted on January 29 to reject a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government.

A total of 124 MPs voted against the motion, 102 in favour, while nine abstained.

The motion had been tabled with the signatures of 78 MPs from the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, on the grounds of what it termed the failures of the Borissov government’s water and environmental policy. The motion was the subject of a four-hour debate on January 24.

The BSP and Movement for Rights and Freedoms voted in favour of the motion, while it was opposed by Borissov’s GERB party, MPs from the United Patriots, the minority partner in government, and a group of independent MPs. The populist Volya party, the smallest parliamentary group, abstained.

This was the fourth no-confidence motion against Borissov’s third government since it took office in 2017. The first three were tabled on the grounds, respectively, of what the BSP called failures in policies against corruption, and on health and security.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

Comments

comments