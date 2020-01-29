Bulgaria’s road agency: 40M leva proceeds from ‘e-vignettes’ in first weeks of 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



More than 650 000 electronic road tax stickers, known as “e-vignettes” have been bought since the beginning of 2020, for a total value of nearly 40 million leva (about 20 million euro), Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on January 29.

Almost three quarters of the e-vignettes were for Bulgarian-registered vehicles, and more than 340 000 were for cars, the agency said.

The day so far this year on which the single highest number of e-vignettes was sold was January 24, with 37 241 sold, close to 22 000 of them annual.

On January 31 2020, just more than 100 000 annual e-vignettes expire, the agency said.

The prices of electronic vignettes remain the same as in 2019. For cars (with a total technically permissible maximum mass up to 3.5 tons) an annual vignette costs 97 leva, a quarterly one 54 leva, monthly 30 leva, weekly 15 leva, and a weekend one (valid from 12pm on Friday to midnight on Sunday) is 10 leva.

Until March 1 2020, heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tons can use the paid road network after purchasing an e-vignette, and after that date they will pay a toll based on the distance traveled.

Lorry and bus drivers may activate a monthly vignette with a start date no later than February 1 2020, and a weekly one no later than February 23 2020. From February 24 to 29, drivers of heavy goods vehicles will only be allowed to use daily vignettes.

The prices of vignettes for lorries and buses are the same as those for 2019.

The validity of e-vignettes, including those issued through the Social Assistance Agency, as well as those of pre-registered vehicles, can be checked at www.bgtoll.bg, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency )

Comments

comments