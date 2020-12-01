Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 221 more deaths, active cases rise to 90 700

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 221 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4035, according to the December 1 daily report by the national information system.

This is the largest number of deaths from Covid-19 in Bulgaria reported in a single day so far.

The number of active cases has risen by 622 to a total of 90 700.

There are 6783 patients in hospital, 622 fewer than the figure in the national information system’s November 30 report. Four hundred and fifty-seven are in intensive care, 27 more than the figure 24 hours earlier.

A hundred and seventy-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 6028.

Of 6825 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 2814 proved positive – the equivalent of about 41.2 per cent.

To date, 145 300 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 1971 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 50 565.

Of the newly-confirmed cases in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 696 are in the city of Sofia, 303 in the district of Plovdiv and 213 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 131, Bourgas 152, Veliko Turnovo 88, Vidin seven, Vratsa 89, Gabrovo 59, Dobrich 43, Kurdzhali seven, Kyustendil 34, Lovech 17, Montana 34, Pazardzhik 67, Pernik 51, Pleven 76, Razgrad 15, Rousse 144, Silistra 65, Sliven 73, Smolyan 38, Sofia district 66, Turgovishte 16, Haskovo 61, Shoumen 52 and Yambol 16.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!