Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Police did 138 046 checks at addresses of quarantined people in November

Police carried out 138 046 inspections of addresses in people in mandatory quarantine in November, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said.

It said that since March 13, the starting date of the two-month State of Emergency that has been followed by an epidemic declaration because of Covid-19, police drew up 19 154 formal warnings because of non-compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

A total of 25 045 fines were issued, most – 19 709 – for failing to wear a protective mask.

During the same period, 3180 pre-trial proceedings were instituted because of non-compliance with restrictive measures. A total of 653 sentences had been handed down.

According to Bulgaria’s national information system, to date 553 728 people have been quarantined. Of this total, 47 122 quarantines are currently active.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on November 30:

The next term for schools in Bulgaria will start on different dates depending on which grade pupils are in, according to an order published by Education Minister Krassimir Vulchev.

School will resume on February 4 for pupils in the seventh to 12th grades. For pupils from the first to sixth grade, the decision on the re-opening date will be made by the school.

The school year will end on June 23 for pupils in the first to third grades, and on June 30 for pupils in other grades.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy has posted the list of businesses that may apply for help from the state because of being closed by the November 27 anti-epidemic measures. The assistance, under the “Keep Me On” scheme, is in the form of 24 leva a day for employees on unpaid leave from businesses closed by the new restrictions.

The first payments are expected before Christmas, Bulgarian National Radio said.

The list includes drinking establishments and night clubs, training centres and schools, kindergartens and nurseries, operas and philharmonic orchestras, companies engaged in the organisation of concerts, film studios, production and design houses and sports clubs.

It also includes employees of cinemas and museums, of shops in malls except for grocery stores, drug stores, opticians and pet shops. Also on the list are those employed in solariums, saunas, weight loss facilities and massage salons and fitness centres.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that as of December 1, all EU citizens, including those of Bulgaria, arriving from a “red zone” must present a negative PCR test on arriving in Croatia. The test must have been done no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Bulgaria is on Croatia’s “red zone” list, the ministry said.

Those who do not have a test in advance may have one at the border crossing, but until the results are known, will not be allowed to enter Croatia and must isolate themselves in a hotel near the border crossing point. The decision remains in force until December 15 and may be extended.

