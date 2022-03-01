Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron variant found in 605 of 628 samples sequenced by NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said on March 1 that it has found the Omicron coronavirus strain in 605 out of 628 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, with the rest identified as having the Delta strain or its sub-variants.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from January 27 to February 16 and came from 22 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

The Omicron strain accounted for 96.3 per cent of the latest group of samples sequenced by NCIPD, up from 94.6 per cent in the previous batch announced by NCIPD last week.

Among the patients with the Omicron strain, 483 were undergoing treatment at home, 53 were in hospital, 63 had recovered and six had died, as of February 14-28, the NCIPD statement said.

Of the 23 patients with the Delta strain or its subvariants, 15 were undergoing home treatment and eight were in hospital, as of February 14-28.

NCIPD said that among the Omicron cases, the BA.1 subvariant was identified in 262 cases, closely followed by the BA.1.1 subvariant with 259 cases and 84 cases of the BA.2 subvariant.

The largest number of samples, including both the Omicron and Delta strains, came from the district of Bourgas (103), followed by the city of Sofia (82), the districts of Rousse (65), Stara Zagora (63), Varna (60) and Plovdiv (59).

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

