Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister: Vaccinated may be exempted from masks in the workplace

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In an order that takes effect on July 7, Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said that employees who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 may be exempted from the requirement to wear a face mask at their workplace.

This will be at the discretion of the employer and others in charge at public facilities, commercial or other sites providing services to the public, the order said.

On June 15, Katsarov issued an order that in “work teams” of up to seven people, an exception to the requirement to wear a protective mask may be allowed.

That order said that the exception may be allowed on condition that all individuals either have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have undergone the illness.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!