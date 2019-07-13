Outbreak of African Swine Fever in village in Bulgaria’s Bourgas district

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Food Safety Agency has confirmed an outbreak of African Swine Fever among domestic pigs in the village of Zidarovo, in Sozopol municipality in the district of Bourgas.

The outbreak was found at an unregistered private farm where 14 pigs were being reared. When agency officials visited the farm, only six live pigs were found.

Euthanasia of all pigs in a three-kilometre safety zone in the area has begun, the agency said. A 10km monitoring zone also has been declared.

The presence of African Swine Fever was confirmed by laboratory tests.

Clinic examinations will be performed, and samples taken for lab tests within the 10km zone.

The agency issued a reminder to farmers to abide by the rules for prevention of the spread of the disease, including that all cases of sick and dead pigs should be reported immediately.

Pigs and pig waste must not be disposed of in unregulated places. Carcasses or parts of carcasses of wild boars must not be left in the wild, but buried and the site disinfected.

In the past week, outbreaks of African Swine Fever have been confirmed in Bulgaria’s Pleven district, as well as a single case in a Svishtov village.

Comments

comments