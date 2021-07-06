Covid-19: Bulgaria updates colour-coding of countries

Covid-19: Bulgaria updates colour-coding of countriesJuly 6, 2021 • By The Sofia Globe staff
Caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has issued an order updating the colour-coding of countries according to their Covid-19 situations, which determines the rules regarding arrivals from those countries in Bulgaria.
The rules for arrivals, according to the colour-coding of a country, may be found in English at this link.
The order, which takes effect on July 8, classifies the following countries as green zones:
Austria, Germany, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, France, Norway, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City State.
Arrivals in Bulgaria from red zone countries are forbidden, with certain exceptions.
Red zone countries are India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Turmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Surinam, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.
Countries with which Bulgaria has reached an agreement on free passage on a reciprocal basis: Romania, Czech Republic.
Countries about which there is information about a significant negative change in the epidemic situation in the country or in some of its territories and thus there are specific anti-epidemic measures regarding arrivals from them: Russia, Spain, Cyprus.
Arrivals from these three countries are allowed on presentation of a valid EU Covid-19 certificate or similar document showing a negative result of PCR test done up to 72 hours before entry into Bulgaria.
The order says that all countries not in a green or red zone are classified as an orange zone.
