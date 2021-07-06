Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 24 green zones, 4 yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-four out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 green zones and the remaining four as yellow zones, according to the weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIP) for the 14-day period ending July 4.

Classification as a green zone means an infection rate of less than 20 per 100 000 population while classification as a yellow zone means an infection rate between 20 and 59.9 per 100 000 population.

The districts classified as green zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

Those classified as yellow zones are Vidin, Kyustendil, and the city and district of Sofia.

The highest incidence is in the district of Sofia, 37, and the lowest is in the district of Silistra, one. The incidence in the city of Sofia is 25.

The NCIPD report a week earlier showed 18 green zones and 10 yellow zones.

The situation shown in the latest report is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 red zone – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

