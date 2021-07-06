Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 41 deaths registered in past day

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 41 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 125, according to the July 6 daily report by the national information system.

Of 19 607 tests done in the past day, 98 – about 0.49 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 151 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 8417 active cases, a decrease of 171 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 228 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 395 609.

There are 1134 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 111 in the past day, with 123 in intensive care, a decrease of 29.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, leaving the total to date at 13 446, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that so far, 1 798 875 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7838 in the past day.

A total of 824 470 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3495 on Monday.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!