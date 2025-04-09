National strike in Greece results in cancellations of flights between Sofia and Athens

A national strike in Greece on April 9 has resulted in the cancellations of four flights between Athens and Sofia, Sofia Airport Vassil Levski said.

The flights cancelled by Sky Express and Aegean Airlines are:

GQ680 (Athens – Sofia) – 9am

GQ681 (Sofia – Athens) – 9.35am

A3980 (Athens – Sofia) – 2.30pm

A3981 (Sofia – Athens) – 3.20pm.

“We kindly ask all affected passengers to contact the respective airline for more information regarding the flight status and next steps,” Sofia Airport Vassil Levski said.

Earlier, on April 1, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an advisory about the nationwide 24-hour strike in Greece, called by the General Confederation of Labour.

The ministry said that strike was expected to affect public services in Greece, including sea and air transport.

All categories of ferries and cargo ships will not operate from midnight to midnight, the ministry said.

Air traffic controllers were also taking part in the strike and would not serve civil flights. As an exception, only some categories of special flights would be served, the ministry said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport Vassil Levski)