Democratic Bulgaria’s Ivanov clarifies position against coalition with GERB

Written by on September 26, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Democratic Bulgaria’s Ivanov clarifies position against coalition with GERB

Democratic Bulgaria co-leader Hristo Ivanov went into spin control mode on September 26 after his comments in a live television broadcast the night before were interpreted as not ruling out being in a future coalition government with Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party.

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month. Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!

About the Author

Clive Leviev-Sawyer is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Sofia Globe. He is the author of the book Bulgaria: Politics and Protests in the 21st Century (Riva Publishers, 2015), and co-author of the book Bulgarian Jews: Living History (The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria 'Shalom', 2018). He is also the author of Power: A Political Novel, available via amazon.com, and has translated books and numerous texts from Bulgarian into English.