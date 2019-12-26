Museum of Illusions opens in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A Museum of Illusions opened in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on December 26.

The museum is described as a 400 square metre space “where illusions meet scientific inventions and arts: physics and optics are displayed together with mysterious artworks and classical riddles. The exceptional educational experience is enriched by interactive entertainment — drawing with a light, creating shadows and unforgettable moments in the world upside down”.

The original Museum of Illusions concept was launched in Croatia’s capital city Zagreb in 2015 and there are now such museums in more than 15 cities in various parts of the world.

The website of the Museum of Illusions in Sofia said that every year, new exhibits are to be added to the collection.

“The museum team is constantly researching the world of science and art and looking for new artistic solutions,” according to the website.

The Museum of Illusions in Sofia is at 16 Maria Louisa Boulevard and is open from 10am to 8pm. Tickets for adults cost 21 leva, for students, school pupils and seniors 17 leva, while children under seven (up to three children with one adult) are admitted free of charge.

(Photo: museumofillusions.bg)

Comments

comments