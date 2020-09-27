Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 34 deaths in the past week

Share this: Facebook

A total of 34 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to data posted on September 27 by the national information system.

The death toll rose from 755 as at the September 20 daily report by the national information system to 789 as at the September 27 report.

This is the lowest weekly death toll linked to the virus in Bulgaria since the beginning of September.

In the week up to September 6, a total of 66 people died. In the week up to September 13, the death toll was 46, and in the week up to September 20, the death toll was 38.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose from 18 819 as at September 20 to 19 997 as at September 27, an increase of 1178.

A total of 32 385 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total as at September 27 to 515 208.

There are 791 patients in hospital, an increase of 68 compared with September 20. There are 36 people in intensive care, one fewer than a week ago.

The number of active cases has risen by 542 in the past week to a total of 5048.

A total of 602 people recovered in the past week, to a current total of 14 160.

Sixty-seven medical personnel have tested positive in the past week, to a total to date of 1117.

The national information system’s September 27 report said that 169 people tested positive for new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, after 2710 PCR tests were done.

Of the 169, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 34, and in the districts of Blagoevgrad, 27, and Pazardzhik, 22.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas 10, Varna four, Veliko Turnovo two, Vidin one, Vratsa one, Gabrovo 10, Dobrich three, Kyustendil two, Lovech three, Montana three, Pernik six, Pleven one, Plovdiv 11, Rousse one, Silistra nine, Sliven two, Smolyan one, Sofia district one, Turgovishte 13 and Shoumen one.

