Bulgaria hosts joint US-Bulgarian military exercise Thracian Summer 2023

For the latest year, Bulgaria will host the joint air force exercise Thracian Summer 2023, from August 5 to 20 in the areas of the Bezmer Air Base and Cheshnegirovo Airfield, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

For more than 15 years now, joint training has contributed to the Air Force and Special Operations Forces gaining extensive experience in real interaction in an international environment, the ministry said.



Thracian Summer 2023 involves personnel and assets from the Ministry of Defence and its subordinate structures, the Bulgarian Air Force, the Joint Special Operations Command and formations from the US Air Force in Europe with three C-130 transport aircraft.



The goals of the training are to improve the procedures in the Air Force for all-round logistical provision and support as a host country, to achieve interoperability, and to increase the theoretical and tactical-special training of anti-aircraft missile units.

The exercise involves deploying cargo by parachute, as well as day and night parachute jumps. Participants will conduct training on casualty evacuation.

As part of the joint exercise, from August 8 to 17 there will be day and night flights by Bulgarian Air Force Spartan aircraft and US Air Force C-130 aircraft, the Defence Ministry said.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

