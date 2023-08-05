Analysts: Bulgaria adopting the euro will not have serious inflationary effects

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria will not lead to serious overall inflationary effects, according to leading economists and financiers from the Council for Economic Analysis, Bulgarian National Radio reported on August 5.

This is the conclusion of the team’s analysis of the effects of joining the euro zone, the report said.



“The accession of Bulgaria to the euro zone would not represent a serious change for the Bulgarian economy,” the analysts said.



The research is based on practical experience from the countries that have already introduced the single European currency.

One of its main focuses is inflation, and the recommendation of leading economists including Guntram Wolff, Jeffrey Nielsen, Yoto Yotov and Plamen Nenov is that a serious campaign should be carried out among the population and that “it is important for Bulgaria to implement the policies used by other Eastern European countries to adapt society to the new currency”.



The analysts warned that a slight one-off price increase is possible at first, especially in services.

The reason is that introducing a new currency requires changing price tags and preparing new menus in restaurants, for example. This gives traders a reason to change prices. Often they delay increases as they wait for that moment.



In spite of this, the effect is “one-off” and “limited”, the economists are convinced, adding that the many advantages of adopting the euro, such as easier management of the liquidity of Bulgarian public finances and reduced transaction costs in trade.

“In addition, Bulgaria would become part of the official decision-making process regarding monetary policy and banking supervision.”



The effect on interest rates would be minimal. The economist, however, recommend that even after the introduction of the single European currency, the trend of conservative fiscal policy should continue, the report said.

For Bulgaria’s current pro-Western government, that took office in June 2023, one of its five main policy priorities is joining the euro zone from January 1 2025.

(Photo: Frank Schwichtenberg)

