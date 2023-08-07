Bulgaria: Widest possible international cooperation needed to end war in Ukraine

The widest possible international cooperation is a necessary prerequisite for stopping hostilities in Ukraine, as well as for preventing stagnation of the conflict to the detriment of international law, international and regional security, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry says.

The ministry said in a statement that this was the position it put at the conference in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, attended by national security advisers and political advisers from more than 40 countries, on drafting the key principles for ending the war in Ukraine.

The conference, a continuation to previous meetings held in Hiroshima in May and Copenhagen in June, concluded that the road to peace in Ukraine required the restoration of compliance with the UN Charter and international law.

Bulgaria participated for the first time in this format both virtually and on site in Jeddah.

“The inclusion of our country is a recognition of the government’s clear and consistent policy in support of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, as well as the irrevocable commitment to seek a peaceful solution to the unprovoked war launched by Russia against the people of Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgaria emphasised that the widest possible international cooperation is a necessary prerequisite for stopping hostilities, as well as for preventing stagnation of the conflict to the detriment of international law, international and regional security. Bulgaria is ready to work actively within the framework of the Peace Formula.

Bulgaria condemns Moscow’s decision to withdraw from the grain deal, with Russia using food security and food supply as a weapon to achieve imperial ambitions.

The targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure, including port facilities along the Danube River, creates a serious risk of escalation in the region, the ministry said.

“The entry of Russian warships into the exclusive economic zone of Black Sea countries, including that of Bulgaria, as well as the declaration of warning areas in them, dangerous for navigation, is unacceptable and harms the economic and financial interests of our country and Bulgarian citizens.”

The Foreign Ministry said that Bulgaria remains committed to the various options for assisting the export of Ukrainian grain, including through the territory of Bulgaria, as well as with the provision of additional material and technical assistance to Kyiv, including in areas such as restoration of the energy system and environmental security.

(Photo via the Foreign Ministry)

