Hull of first of two new Bulgarian Navy patrol vessels launched

The hull of the first of two new Bulgarian Navy multi-role modular patrol vessels was launched on August 4 at the MTG Deflin shipyard in Varna, according to statements by the Defence Ministry and the company.

The building process for the vessel is on schedule and delivery is due at the end of 2025, MTG Delfin said.

The launch of the hull of the first vessel, named Hrabri, came 14 months after the keel was laid.

The construction of the ships is carried out within the framework of the project “Acquisition of a multifunctional modular patrol ship for the Navy”, the implementation of which began in 2020 with the conclusion of a contract between Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence and the Fr Lurssen Werft GmbH company, which was subsequently renamed NVL B.V. and Co KG.

The second patrol vessel is due to be delivered to the Navy in 2026.

(Photo: MTG Delfin)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!