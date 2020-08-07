Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5205 active cases, 11 new deaths, 874 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 114 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5205, according to data posted on August 7 by the national information system.

The number of people in hospital has increased by two to a total of 874. Forty-seven are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by 11 to a total of 435.

Those who died in the past day include a 37-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 69-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases, a 78-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases, an 87-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 67-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases, an 87-year-old man who had chronic kidney disease, a 70-year-old man who had heart disease, a 78-year-old woman who had heart disease, a 78-year-old woman who had diabetes, heart and chronic neurological disease, 48-year-old man who had chronic lung disease and a 68-year-old woman who had heart disease.

The number of newly-confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 297 in the past 24 hours to a total to date of 13 014.

The national information system said that 6433 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 13, Bourgas 10, Varna 25, Veliko Turnovo one, Vidin two, Vratsa four, Gabrovo five, Dobrich 28, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil four, Montana one, Pazardzhik 12, Pernik four, Pleven 10, Plovdiv 35, Razgrad 16, Rousse two, Silistra four, Sliven one, Smolyan eight, Sofia district five, Sofia city 80, Stara Zagora nine, Turgovishte two, Haskovo three, Shoumen four and Yambol eight.

A total of 7374 people have recovered, 220 in the past 24 hours.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive has gone up by 12 in the past day to a total of 729.

Bulgarian specialist church news website Dveri reported on August 5 that in Silistra, Bulgarian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Dorostol Ambrosiy, 78, and another cleric were in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said that a check had established that there were more than 100 cosmetic products on the Bulgarian market that it was falsely claimed that they were disinfectants.

The producers had been given 48 hours to withdraw these products. Some had complied and others that had not were being penalised.

To establish whether a product on the Bulgarian market is genuinely a disinfectant, consumers should check on the label or container whether it shows the registration number and date of the permit recognising it as such, issued by the Ministry of Health.

