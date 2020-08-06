Simeonov: Coalition council decided government, PM Borissov, will not resign

Share this: Facebook

A meeting of the coalition council of Bulgaria’s ruling parties on August 6 decided that neither Prime Minister Boiko Borissov nor the government as a whole will resign, according to Valeri Simeonov, leader of one of the coalition parties.

The government would remain in place until regular elections scheduled for spring 2021, Simeonov said.

“Boiko Borissov remains Prime Minister. There are no other options before us. We have work to do in both the Parliament and the executive branch,” he told local media.

The statement by Simeonov, leader of government minority partner the National Movement for the Salvation of Bulgaria and a Deputy Speaker of Parliament, came a day after Borissov told a special national conference of his GERB party that one of the options that he was presenting to his coalition partners was for him to step down as PM while the coalition government remained in office.

The August 6 coalition council was held as protests demanding the resignation of Borissov’s government and of Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev reached their 29th day.

Simeonov dismissed the option mentioned earlier in the day by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, a senior member of GERB, that the government might resign in September.

The NFSB leader said that the Cabinet would not succumb to street pressure and run away from responsibility.

“The Cabinet’s priorities will be to fight domestic crime, increase pensions, improve social services and living standards,” Simeonov said.

Parliamentary elections would be held as provided for in Bulgaria’s constitution, he said. “Let all parties prepare for them.”

(Archive photo, from left, Simeonov, Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister and VMRO leader Krassimir Karakachanov, Deputy PM Mariana Nikolova and Deputy PM Donchev: government.bg)

