Court actions against road blockages by anti-government protesters in Bulgaria

Representatives of the Facebook group “I do not support the protest” filed a complaint with the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office against the blockages of roads in Bulgaria’s capital city by protesters demanding the resignations of the government and the Prosecutor-General, Bulgarian National Television said on August 6.

The report came on the 29th day of the protests against Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, protests that opinion polls say have majority support among Bulgarians.

The “I do not support the protest” allege that the anti-government protesters “are committing hooliganism with extreme audacity and cynicism”, BNT said.

The road blockages in Sofia include the key intersection at Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most), outside Sofia University and near the Presidency building.

Those opposed to the protests say that the anti-government protesters are preventing the rest of the public from freely moving around, and say that their rights have been violated.

Separately, the Administrative Court in Stara Zagora ordered a check on who had blocked the road to Haskovo and why.

The case was initiated at the request of the Association for Optimisation of Justice and Administration – Varna. The inspection is over and the court is about to rule, BNT said.

As has been widely reported in the Bulgarian media, anti-government protesters blocked the Stara Zagora – Haskovo road from July 31, and have been attempting to reach Trakiya Motorway, the main artery linking Sofia to Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast. Police have thwarted these attempts.



