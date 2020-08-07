Bulgarian police remove anti-government protesters’ tent camps

Share this: Facebook

In an overnight operation, Bulgarian police removed tent camps set up by anti-government protesters in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and on the Stara Zagora – Haskovo road, Bulgarian National Radio reported on August 7.

The operation started at about 4am.

In Sofia, 12 people were arrested, and released a few hours later.

In Bulgaria’s capital city, there had been tent camps on key roads, including the intersection at Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most), outside Sofia University and the near the Presidency building.

Among those arrested in Sofia was one of the “Poison Trio” organisers Arman Babikyan, who was taken into custody for violating the Road Traffic Act and disobeying police orders. In a Facebook post, he said that the tent camps would be set up again.

On August 7, protests in Bulgaria demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev entered their 30th day.

(Photo of the tent camp outside the municipal headquarters in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna, taken on August 6: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

