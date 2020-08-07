Prosecutors: Man who assaulted reporter at Bulgaria ruling party event arrested

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A 20-year-old man was taken into custody on August 7 after two days earlier being filmed at a national conference of Bulgarian Prime Minister’s GERB party assaulting a reporter, grabbing her phone and violently hurling it some distance.

An August 7 statement by the Bulgarian Prosecutor-General’s office said that the Sofia District Prosecutor’s office had instituted pre-trial proceedings under the Penal Code in connection with assaults of citizens, including journalists, at the August 5 GERB event at Sofia Tech Park.

Three people involved in the incidents had been identified so far.

Apart from the 20-year-old, a 22-year-old man who had been present during the assault of Radio Free Europe reporter Polina Paunova had been taken into custody.

A 66-year-old man who was filmed making insulting and obscene remarks to reporters had been questioned, the Prosecutor’s Office statement said.

The investigation was continuing, the statement said.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments