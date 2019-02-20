Health Ministry: 32 confirmed cases of measles in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-two cases of measles had been confirmed in Bulgaria as of February 20, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Twenty-six cases were reported by the regional health inspectorate in the district of Blagoevgrad, four by the health inspectorate in the city of Sofia, one by the regional health inspectorate in the district of Sofia and one was reported in the Haskovo district.

Sixteen of the cases were in the one to four-year age group, seven younger than a year, four in the age group five to nine, one in the age group 10-14, one in the 15 to 19 age group, two in the 25 to 29 age group and one in the 35 to 39 age group, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that the incubation period of measles is up to 21 days and it usually lasts for about nine to 10 days.

Complaints usually start with runny nose and cough, fever, and conjunctivitis. The temperature rises to 39-40 degrees and a characteristic rash appears first, on the face, neck and chest. In the course of or after a measles disease, complications may arise in the cardiovascular system, the pulmonary system and the central nervous system.

The illness is airborne with a heightened risk in confined spaces.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry issued a reminder than on February 14, an order had been issued for anyone aged between 13 months and 18 years who had not been immunised should be identified given one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Sufficient quantities of the vaccine were available, the ministry said.

