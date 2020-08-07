Poll: Consumer confidence in Bulgaria recovers slightly

Share this: Facebook

A poll done by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) every three months showed that in July, consumer confidence in Bulgaria recovered slightly, having plummeted in the previous poll against a background of the State of Emergency declared because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, the total consumer confidence indicator was up by 3.3 percentage points compared with the results of the April 2020 poll.

In April, the consumer confidence indicator fell by 17.4 percentage points compared with January.

The July 2020 poll showed consumer confidence among Bulgarians living in cities as up by 2.7 percentage points, although among those living in villages it dropped by 4.5 percentage points.

The NSI said that overall, consumers in Bulgaria saw the general economic situation in the country had developed positively in the past 12 months.

Those living in villages expected an improvement in the coming 12 months, but those living in cities were more reserved, the NSI said.

However, the forecasts of both urban and rural population over the next 12 months are more unfavourable.

Consumers believed that in the past 12 months, consumer prices had gone down slightly, while their expectations about inflation in the next 12 months were less gloomy.

As to big-ticket spending, there was a slight increase in the number of consumers who believed that they would be able to buy a car in the next 12 months, the NSI said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

