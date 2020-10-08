Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning for 6 districts as heavy rain forecast

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for October 9 for six districts in northern parts of the country because of forecast heavy rainfall.

The six districts are Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Silistra.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather was issued for a further six districts, also because of forecast heavy rain.

These six districts are Vratsa, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Varna and Dobrich.

The rest of Bulgaria is “Code Green” on October 9, meaning no hazardous weather warning.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

