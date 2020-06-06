Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak, ninth since 2020 began

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency says that it has identified a new outbreak of type A bird flu, at a farm in the area of Assenovgrad, about 18km from the city of Plovdiv.

This is the ninth outbreak of bird flu in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2020, the agency said.

The infection was found in a room where 28 531 birds, aged about 51 weeks, were kept.



The previous outbreak of the disease in Bulgaria was confirmed close to three months ago, on March 12.

Food safety agency head Professor Paskal Zhelyazkov has ordered the implementation of control measures, including humane killing and disposal of all the infected poultry and those that have been in contact with them. This will be subject to official supervision and carried out in a way that prevents the spread of the disease, in line with European Commission regulations, the agency said.

A three-kilometre protection zone has been declared, including the town of Assenovgrad, the village of Boyantsi in Assenovgrad municipality and the village of Mominsko in Sadovo municipality.

A 10km monitoring zone has been declared, covering a number of villages in the Rodopi, Sadovo, Kuklen municipalities, and six villages in Assenovgrad municipality.

Control has been put in place over trade in and movement of poultry, wide and other birds, breeding eggs, poultry meat and poultry meat products and eggs for human consumption in and out of the area, the agency said.

A ban has been put on place on markets, fairs and exhibitions of birds.

The agency said that notifications of type A bird flu in Europe in 2020 included 306 in Hungary, 33 in Poland, three in Germany, and two in Romania and Slovakia.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said that poultry meat and products from a farm where avian influenza has been found do not pose a danger to human health.

(Photo: ©Patrizio Martorana)



