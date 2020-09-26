Tenth Sofia Science Festival underway in Bulgaria’s capital

Share this: Facebook

The 10th Sofia Science Festival got underway with a bang on September 26, as the scientists of the “Rapid Explosions Corps” demonstrated their skills at the Sofia Tech Park venue.

The festival is being held over two days, having been postponed from its customary May date because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opening ceremony, presided over by British Council director Lyubov Kostova, was addressed by European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, Deputy Education Minister Karina Angelieva and UK ambassador Rob Dixon.

Scientists from 10 countries are participating in the festival. The full programme of events in English is available here.

(Photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of The Sofia Science Festival.

