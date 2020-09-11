Bulgaria’s 2020 Sofia Science Festival: The Programme

Share this: Facebook

This is the full programme of the Sofia Science Festival’s events in English on September 26 and 27.

The festival, first held in Bulgaria’s capital city in 2011, this year was postponed to September from its customary May date because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue for the festival is Sofia Tech Park.

September 26:

1.30pm: Astronomer’s road trip. Come learn how astronomers contributed to science, what that science means, and about the kind of people they were, as we embark on one weird road trip.

3pm: New medical gadgets: Panacea or sensation? Mechanical engineer Lilla Asztalos investigates the mechanical and corrosion damages of implants and has a balanced approach towards the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the medical field.

8.30pm: Becoming a bi-planetary species. Fifty years after the first Apollo Moon landings – a host of countries and private companies are racing back to the Moon. What’s needed to become a bi-planetary species?

September 27:

10am: Gastronaut: Extreme Lockdown. An explosive lockdown science show from BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates and his long-suffering lab assistant Poppy (who also happens to be his 15-year- old daughter). Suitable for children over the age of seven.

10.30am: Cosmic rain. What do we need to know about cosmic rays which keep falling on our heads like some sort of cosmic rain? Astrophysicist Dr. Tijana Prodanovic unlocks the secrets of cosmic rain.

2pm: Walking (slowly) to space. What is the relevance of space to our society? We take to the stars with Niamh Shaw who is an Irish engineer, scientist and performer, recently voted one of Ireland’s leading communicators amd STEM specialists.

4.30pm: Climate change, science and society. French climatologist Dr. Valérie Masson-Delmotte’s on climate change, science and the choices before us.

6pm: Singing – how do we do it? Don’t miss meeting with Dr. Ewelina Sielska-Badurek as she dives into the mysterious world of singing and illustrates why everyone can sing.

8pm: Volcanoes and icy moons. Dr. Rosaly Lopes, Senior Research Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explores the wide variety of volcanoes in the solar system.

For more details about the festival, including regarding tickets and how to get to the venue, please visit the dedicated page on the website of the British Council.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of The Sofia Science Festival.

