Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll corrected after technical error – Health Ministry

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s death toll among patients who had tested positive for new coronavirus has been corrected after a Health Ministry check established that a 28-year-old man reported to have died in fact had recovered and had been discharged from hospital.

The ministry said that a check had found that an official at the regional health inspectorate in the town of Stara Zagora had committed a technical error when updating the patient status list.

On September 10, the death toll was reported to total to date 703 people. With the removal of the 28-year-old man from the list, and with four new deaths in the past 24 hours, the September 11 daily report by the national information system showed the death toll as 706.

The September 11 report by the national information system said that in the past 24 hours, 5090 PCR tests had been done in Bulgaria, of which 163 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 36, and the district of Blagoevgrad, 19.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Bourgas seven, Varna 14, Veliko Turnovo one, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali 13, Kyustendil two, Montana five, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik two, Pleven one, Plovdiv four, Razgrad two, Rousse five, Silistra two, Sliven six, Smolyan three, Sofia district three, Stara Zagora 13, Turgovishte four, Haskovo three, Shoumen three and Yambol four.

To date, 456 538 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

A total of 17 598 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date, of which 4273 are active.

There are 746 patients in hospital, 55 in intensive care.

A total of 12 619 people have recovered from the virus, 145 in the past 24 hours.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments