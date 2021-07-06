4th Ambassador Champions Trophy cricket tournament held in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

The Medical University Cricket Club won a closely-fought match against the India-Bulgarian Cricket Club (IBCC) in the finals of the fourth Ambassador Champions Trophy cricket tournament held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The tournament, organised by the Association India with the Cricket Federation of Bulgaria, was held at the Vassil Levski grounds at the National Sports Academy.

Assocation India president Lovesh Sharma said that three cricket teams participated in the tournament, including the Barbarians Cricket Club.

Bakhtian Tahiri (IBCC) was awarded the prize of Best Batsman of the Tournament while Rohit Dhiman (IBCC) was adjudged as the Best Bowler of the Tournament.

Andrei Lilov, president of the Cricket Federation of Bulgaria, said that interest in cricket as a sport has been growing in Bulgaria over the years and an increasing number of people were taking an interest in the game.

Ambassador of India to Bulgaria Sanjay Rana congratulated all the teams and players on an excellent performance and handed the Ambassador’s cup to the Medical University Cricket Club and the Runners-up cup to the IBCC.

