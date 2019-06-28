Foreign ministers of Bulgaria, North Macedonia urge historians to finalise work on shared history

Share this: Facebook

The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and of North Macedonia, Ekaterina Zaharieva and Nikola Dimitrov, want historians from the two countries working on a joint commission to speed up their work and reach decisions by the end of the year on important topics in common history, including the content of textbooks.

This is according to a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement on June 28, after Zaharieva and Dimitrov held talks in Sofia on the sidelines of a Black Sea Economic Co-operation foreign ministers meeting.

Zaharieva discussed the results of the first meeting of the Bulgarian-North Macedonian joint intergovernmental commission, as well as the meeting of the joint commission on historical and educational issues, to be held in September 2019, the Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers discussed the European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia in the context of the expectations that Skopje and Tirana will get a decision to start negotiations for EU membership in October.

(Photo of Dimitrov and Zaharieva on June 28 2019: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

