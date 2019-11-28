Bulgarian Red Cross joins in aiding areas hardest-hit by earthquake in Albania

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) is providing, through the Albanian Red Cross, essential items from its disaster reserve to aid people in the areas hardest-hit by the 6.4 Richter scale earthquake in Albania, the BRC said.

The BRC said that it was in constant contact with the Albanian Red Cross and with the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.

Albanian Red Cross teams are providing first aid and psychological support to people in Durres and Thumane , the hardest hit areas of the earthquake.

The quake in Albania left at least 39 people dead and more than 650 injured.

“For the needs of the affected population, the Bulgarian Red Cross is providing, through the Albanian Red Cross, essential items for its disaster reserve, some of which are from the joint disaster reserve with the Turkish Red Crescent,” the BRC said.

These include 1000 woollen blankets, 100 family tents, bedding and pillows and 100 family hygiene packages.

“The BRC continues to monitor the situation in Albania and, if necessary, is ready to further assist and send search Mountain Rescue Service search teams with dogs.”

The humanitarian aid provided by the BRC will be transported to Albania along with the aid granted by the Bulgarian state in solidarity with those in need of support in the Republic of Albania.

On November 27, Bulgaria’s Cabinet agreed to provide 200 000 leva (about 100 000 euro) emergency humanitarian aid to Albania.

The funding will support efforts by the EU and the international community to deal with the effects of the earthquake in Albania, a Bulgarian government statement said.

Comments

comments