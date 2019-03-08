Bulgaria among 16 countries in Europol operation against trafficked medicine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A crackdown by law enforcement, customs and health regulatory authorities from 16 countries in Europe, including Bulgaria, has netted a haul of more than 13 million doses worth in excess of 165 million euro, European police co-ordination agency Europol said on March 8.

These seizures were part of the Europol-coordinated operation MISMED 2 targeting the illicit trafficking of misused medicines throughout Europe.

Led by the French Gendarmerie Nationale (National Gendarmerie) and the Finnish Tulli (Customs), with the active support of Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coalition (IPC3), MISMED 2 led to 435 arrests and yielded items seized worth in the region of 168 million euro, including 13 million units and 1.8 tonnes of medicines.

Twenty-four organised crime groups were disrupted, and criminal assets worth 3.2 million euro were recovered, Europol said.

The joint actions were carried out over the course of seven months, from April to October 2018, the details of which can now only be released due to operational reasons, the police agency said.

Since this operation was first initiated last year, the number of countries taking part in MISMED has grown substantially, reflecting the growing commitment of countries to tackle this threat.

This year, seven new countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia and Ukraine) joined forces with the initial nine participating EU countries (Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK).

“The misuse of medicines is a serious and growing problem that needs to be tackled at the European level,” Europol said.

“Organised crime groups are increasingly turning to this crime area as it provides very high profits for perpetrators and relatively low risks regarding detection and criminal penalties.”

This year’s investigations revealed that the trafficking not only covered opioid medicines, but also pharmaceutical products used for the treatment of major illnesses such as cancer and heart conditions, as well as performance and image enhancing drugs.

The number of falsified/counterfeit products being trafficked is also on the rise, as shown by the number of such products seized in this year’s edition of MISMED, accounting for over half of the 13 million units seized, Europol said.

Comments

comments