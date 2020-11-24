60% of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria saw revenue drop in October m/m – poll

Share this: Facebook

Close to 60 per cent of managers of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria said that their revenue dropped in October 2020 compared with the previous month, according to the results of the latest in a series of special surveys by the National Statistical Institute to assess the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

About 33.8 per cent of managers said that their revenue had not changed compared with that in September, according to the poll, the results of which were released on November 24.

The survey involved more than 2000 hotels, campsites and other short-term accommodation such as guest houses.

Just less than half of the managers polled said that they expected to be able to stay on in business, albeit with reduced volume.

About 30 per cent expected to continue their current operations, about 17 per cent expected to have to suspend operations temporarily while just more than three per cent expected that they would have to shut down.

In October, just less than 52 per cent of those polled were considering offering their clients alternative periods to use their reservations, just more than 62 per cent intended reducing the prices of packages and 48.3 per cent said that they intended cutting the prices per night.

An increasing number of managers were resorting to send staff on leave – paid or unpaid – cutting salaries, and sending staff to work from home.

At the same time, the accommodation establishments that had benefited from government measures to support employers continued to increase, reaching 27.7 per cent, the National Statistical Institute said.

(Photo: Marcelo Gerpe/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

