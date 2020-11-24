New poll shows Covid-19 impact on non-financial businesses in Bulgaria in October

Share this: Facebook

More than 37 per cent of Bulgarian businesses in the category that includes the wholesale and retail trade and food service activities saw their revenue drop in October compared with November, according to the results of the latest in a series of special surveys by the National Statistical Institute to assess the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

In the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, 44.9 per cent said that their revenue dropped in October on a monthly basis.

In industry, 34.6 per cent of businesses polled said that their revenue was down in October compared with September, while 34.1 per cent of construction firms polled also reported decreased revenue.

Overall, among all businesses polled, 34.2 per cent reported decreased revenue, 48.7 per cent said that there had been no change, while 16.6 per cent said that their revenue went up.

Close to 17 per cent of businesses polled said that they had resorted to sending employees on paid leave as a response to the Covid-19 epidemic situation, 14 per cent sent employees to work from home, just less than 10 per cent had sent employees on unpaid leave, while just less than nine per cent were relying on government subsidies.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

