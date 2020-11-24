Another new milestone for The Sofia Globe

Share this: Facebook

In a year of record-setting for The Sofia Globe, yet another milestone has been passed in our viewership figures.

To date, and with 2020 not yet over (though there may be different reasons to wish it was) our viewership figures for this year to date now exceed all of the full-year totals for the years 2016 to 2019 combined.

This in a year that has seen increases in our viewership figures soaring in a way unprecedented since The Sofia Globe’s launch in 2012, which otherwise has been a path of steady growth.

At this hour, for instance, our daily viewership figures are quadruple what they were in 2017.

It is no surprise that a major boost to our traffic has been new readers flooding in to read our coverage of the Covid-19 crisis, but it seems many also have discovered our other coverage, including our archive of close to 20 000 stories. A sign of the times: More than 1000 of that total bear the tag “new coronavirus”.

Amid all of this, we – like many other media – have been financially hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Among the strategies that we have adopted was to establish a page for The Sofia Globe on patreon.com. That page provides an opportunity for our readers to help us out financially, for as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, while also getting exclusive access to articles posted solely there.

We have been very happy to see those who have decided to support us through Patreon, and invite those of you who have not yet done to so to join them, and us, on our journey into the years – and the new records – ahead. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below.

