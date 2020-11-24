Covid-19: Bulgarian Orthodox Church reluctant to speak as clergy hit

Share this: Facebook

Around the time of Easter 2020, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church was at the core of controversy as it persisted in keeping churches open even as concern grew about the spread of Covid-19.

Seven months later, Covid-19 appears to be a near-taboo subject for the church when it comes to admitting that the disease has taken the life of one of its governing body, as well as those of a number of other clergy and has seen a reported two metropolitans infected with the virus.

The rest of this article is exclusively available to supporters of The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page. If you have not yet become a patron, it costs three euro a month, or the equivalent in other currencies, to do so. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below.

Become a Patron!

(Photo: copyright Clive Leviev-Sawyer)