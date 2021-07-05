Fewer than 1000 people got Covid-19 jabs at Sofia’s ‘green corridors’ this weekend

Share this: Facebook

On the sixth consecutive weekend that Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia offered “green corridors” for vaccinations against Covid-19 for all comers, a total of 984 people got a jab, according to a statement by the municipality.

The municipality said that since the initiative offering mobile vaccination points in various public places at weekends began, a total of 7141 people had been immunised.

Figures posted by Bulgaria’s national information system on July 5 showed that on Sunday, a total of 1183 doses of vaccines were administered in Sofia.

Of these, 717 were Pfizer-BioNTech, 251 the single-dose Janssen, 185 Moderna and 30 AstraZeneca.

In four districts in Bulgaria, no doses were administered on Sunday: Gabrovo, Smolyan, Turgovishte and Yambol.

In the district of Lovech, two doses were administered on Sunday and in the district of Vidin, one.

Going by figures posted by the national information system, 3597 doses of vaccines were administered in Bulgaria this past Saturday, and 2157 on Sunday.

On Saturday, 1616 people completed the vaccination cycle. On Sunday, the figure was 995, according to the national information system.

To date, 1 791 061 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. A total of 820 975 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

In a July 5 interview with Bulgarian National Television, Professor Krassimir Gigov said that the vaccination campaign was falling below expectations. Only about 25 per cent of the country’s population had received a first dose.

Bulgaria had a wide choice of vaccines and places to get vaccinated, but interest in getting vaccinated was fading, with smaller numbers of patients, warmer weather and people going away on holiday.

Gigov warned that there were batches of vaccines that would expire next month and would have to be discarded. This was simply unacceptable, he said.

