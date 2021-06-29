Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 18 green zones, 10 yellow zones – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Eighteen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones and the remaining 10 are yellow zones, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending June 27.

A green zone means an infection rate of less than 20 per 100 000 population and a yellow zone means an infection rate of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population.

The situation shown by the NCIPD report is in contrast to a week earlier, when 17 districts were yellow zones and 11 were green zones.

It also is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 red zone – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

The 18 districts now classified as green zones are Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Haskovo and Yambol.

The 10 districts that are yellow zones are the city and district of Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil and Smolyan.

The infection rate is the highest in the district of Vidin, 41 per 100 000 population, and lowest in the district of Razgrad, five per 100 000 population.

In the city of Sofia, the infection rate is 25 per 100 000 population. In the district of Plovdiv, it is 15 per 100 000 population, in Varna 13, in Bourgas 11 and the district of Rousse, 13 per 100 000 population, according to the NCIPD report.

