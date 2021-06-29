Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 13 deaths registered, 15 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 13 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 040, according to the June 29 daily report by the national information system.

Of 20 035 tests done in the past day, 115 – about 0.57 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 646 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 9364 active cases, a decrease of 15 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 117 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 394 242.

There are 1517 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 43 in the past day, with 186 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

To date, 13 440 medical personnel have tested positive – again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – including one in the past day.

The report said that 8102 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 1 735 675.

A total of 790 971 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 4335 on Monday.

