Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria worsened in June

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found gloomier views among managers in the country’s industry and construction sectors, bringing down the overall business climate indicator for June 2021.

The total business climate indicator was down by four percentage points compared with May, the NSI said.

In Bulgaria’s industry sector, the indicator fell by 8.4 percentage points, with managers holding unfavourable views about the situation of their businesses.

In this sector, the most serious problems were the uncertain economic environment and insufficient domestic demand, the poll found.

In the construction sector, the indicator was down by 6.5 percentage points, with managers more reserved about the situation of their businesses, and worried mainly by the uncertain economic environment, shortage of labour, competition in the sector and costs of materials.

In the retail trade, the indicator was largely unchanged compared with May, with retailers seeing developments over the next six months as unfavourable.

Of the four sectors surveyed by the NSI, the service sector was alone in seeing an increased indicator.

The indicator was up by 2.7 percentage points compared with May, with managers more positive about the current business situation, and holding more favourable opinions about the current and expected demands for services, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

