Bulgaria’s newly-elected 49th National Assembly to hold first sitting on April 12

Bulgaria’s newly-elected 49th National Assembly will hold its first sitting on April 12 at 10am, according to a notice on the official website of President Roumen Radev.

The first sitting is being held 10 days after Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections on April 2, the fifth time in two years that Bulgarians elected a legislature.

The new Parliament’s first order of business will be to elect a Speaker. Pending the election of a Speaker, the sitting will be presided over by Parliament’s oldest member, Vezhdi Rashidov. He was the Speaker of the 48th National Assembly, elected to that post after an impasse among the parliamentary groups lasting several days.

Radev has signalled that unlike the approach he took with the previous Parliament, prolonging the process of handing over the mandates to seek to form a government in the apparent hope that a deal could be reached on electing a government, this time he will not delay in handing over the first mandate, nor any possible subsequent ones.

The first mandate will go, in line with the constitution, to the 49th National Assembly’s largest parliamentary group, former prime minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF.

The first sitting of the National Assembly is to be held shortly before Bulgaria’s four-day public holiday for the Orthodox Easter weekend.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!