Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 16 deaths, 1007 new cases

The deaths of 16 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 277, according to figures posted on April 10 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1007 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 301 227.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria increased by 394, from 2463 to 2857.

As of the April 10 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 28.15 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 26.5 a week ago.

There are 336 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, eight more than a week ago.

There are 38 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the April 3 report.

Twenty-two medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 417.

A total of 4 611 076 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 371 in the past week.

The report said that 2 076 778 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 150 in the past week.

A total of 944 875 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 188 in the past week.

The April 10 report said that 72 305 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 188 in the past week.

