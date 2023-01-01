Bulgaria’s public holidays and long weekends in 2023
January 2 2023 is a public holiday in Bulgaria because January 1 is on a Sunday.
This is one of seven long weekends in Bulgaria in 2023.
Liberation Day, March 3, is on a Friday in 2023, creating a three-day weekend.
In 2023, the Eastern Orthodox Easter is from April 14 to 17 inclusive, a four-day holiday.
Labour Day, May 1, is on a Monday, making a three-day weekend.
Gergyovden and Armed Forces Day, May 6, is on a Saturday this year, resulting in Monday May 8 being a special public holiday, another three-day weekend.
Independence Day, September 22, is on a Friday, another three-day weekend.
Christmas Eve, December 24, is on a Sunday this year. Thus Bulgaria’s Christmas holidays in 2023 will last from December 24 to Wednesday December 27 inclusive.
The full list of public holidays in Bulgaria in 2023:
January 1: New Year’s Day
January 2: Special public holiday
March 3: Liberation Day
April 14: Eastern Orthodox Good Friday
April 15: Eastern Orthodox Easter Saturday
April 16: Eastern Orthodox Easter Sunday
April 17: Eastern Orthodox Easter Monday
May 1: Labour Day
May 6: Gergyovden/Armed Forces Day
May 8: Special public holiday
May 24: Culture and Literacy Day
September 6: Unification Day
September 22: Independence Day
November 1: Enlighteners Day (a holiday only for educational institutions)
December 24: Christmas Eve
December 25: Christmas Day
December 26: Second Day of Christmas
December 27: Special public holiday
(Photo: costi/freeimages.com)
