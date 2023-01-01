Bulgaria’s public holidays and long weekends in 2023

January 2 2023 is a public holiday in Bulgaria because January 1 is on a Sunday.

This is one of seven long weekends in Bulgaria in 2023.

Liberation Day, March 3, is on a Friday in 2023, creating a three-day weekend.

In 2023, the Eastern Orthodox Easter is from April 14 to 17 inclusive, a four-day holiday.

Labour Day, May 1, is on a Monday, making a three-day weekend.

Gergyovden and Armed Forces Day, May 6, is on a Saturday this year, resulting in Monday May 8 being a special public holiday, another three-day weekend.

Independence Day, September 22, is on a Friday, another three-day weekend.

Christmas Eve, December 24, is on a Sunday this year. Thus Bulgaria’s Christmas holidays in 2023 will last from December 24 to Wednesday December 27 inclusive.

The full list of public holidays in Bulgaria in 2023:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 2: Special public holiday

March 3: Liberation Day

April 14: Eastern Orthodox Good Friday

April 15: Eastern Orthodox Easter Saturday

April 16: Eastern Orthodox Easter Sunday

April 17: Eastern Orthodox Easter Monday

May 1: Labour Day

May 6: Gergyovden/Armed Forces Day

May 8: Special public holiday

May 24: Culture and Literacy Day

September 6: Unification Day

September 22: Independence Day

November 1: Enlighteners Day (a holiday only for educational institutions)

December 24: Christmas Eve

December 25: Christmas Day

December 26: Second Day of Christmas

December 27: Special public holiday

(Photo: costi/freeimages.com)

