The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s public holidays and long weekends in 2023

The Sofia Globe staff

January 2 2023 is a public holiday in Bulgaria because January 1 is on a Sunday.

This is one of seven long weekends in Bulgaria in 2023.

Liberation Day, March 3, is on a Friday in 2023, creating a three-day weekend.

In 2023, the Eastern Orthodox Easter is from April 14 to 17 inclusive, a four-day holiday.

Labour Day, May 1, is on a Monday, making a three-day weekend.

Gergyovden and Armed Forces Day, May 6, is on a Saturday this year, resulting in Monday May 8 being a special public holiday, another three-day weekend.

Independence Day, September 22, is on a Friday, another three-day weekend.

Christmas Eve, December 24, is on a Sunday this year. Thus Bulgaria’s Christmas holidays in 2023 will last from December 24 to Wednesday December 27 inclusive.

The full list of public holidays in Bulgaria in 2023:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 2: Special public holiday

March 3: Liberation Day

April 14: Eastern Orthodox Good Friday

April 15: Eastern Orthodox Easter Saturday

April 16: Eastern Orthodox Easter Sunday

April 17: Eastern Orthodox Easter Monday

May 1: Labour Day

May 6: Gergyovden/Armed Forces Day

May 8: Special public holiday

May 24: Culture and Literacy Day

September 6: Unification Day

September 22: Independence Day

November 1: Enlighteners Day (a holiday only for educational institutions)

December 24: Christmas Eve

December 25: Christmas Day

December 26: Second Day of Christmas

December 27: Special public holiday

(Photo: costi/freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Court orders Sofia city hall to wash streets to reduce air pollution

The Sofia Globe staff

World’s largest private residential ship to visit Bulgaria’s Bourgas in May 2021

The Sofia Globe staff

Nato leaders agree on new multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia

The Sofia Globe staff