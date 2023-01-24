Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik district extends flu epidemic declaration

The influenza epidemic declaration in the Pazardzhik district, which had been scheduled to expire on January 24, has been extended until January 31.

However, given the decrease in the rate of pupils who are ill, classes at schools in the district will resume on January 25.

The decision to extend the duration of the influenza epidemic was made after an analysis of the epidemic situation and a meeting of the regional headquarters on the fight against flu, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

In the past week, the incidence rates of influenza remained high, although there was a slight decrease – 296.19 per 10 000 population. Small children are the most affected, and pensioners are the least affected, the report said.



Anti-epidemic measures that remain in place include the suspension of planned consultations of healthy pregnant women and children, preventive examinations and mandatory immunisations by personal doctors and visits to hospitals and specialised social institutions.

