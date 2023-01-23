Bulgarian Navy destroys sea mine off northern coast

Bulgarian Navy specialist divers destroyed a Soviet-era Yam sea mine found off the country’s northern Black Sea coast on January 23, the Defence Ministry said.

The mine, that had been spotted floating 200 metres from the shore near the village of Tyulenovo on the morning of January 23, was reported to Naval Headquarters by the regional governor of Dobrich, the statement said.

A helicopter from the Chaika naval air base located the mine, transmitted the co-ordinates and remained in the area. A warning was issued to shipping.

A team led by Captain III rank (equivalent to Lieutenant Commander) Iliya Stoichev went to the spot, identified the mine, established that it was set to explode on contact, and destroyed it in a controlled explosion.

Bulgaria’s Navy said that it was maintaining readiness to act against mines to ensure free navigation in Bulgarian territorial waters.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

