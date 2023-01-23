Flu epidemic: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district to close schools

Classes at schools in the Plovdiv district will be suspended from January from January 25 to 31, the district operational headquarters said on January 23, citing the incidence of influenza among the 0-18 age group.

On February 1, schools in Bulgaria are scheduled to close for a five-day mid-term holiday. This means that classes will resume on February 6, barring changes to the situation.

At a meeting on January 23, the district operational headquarters decided to extend anti-epidemic measures, such as a ban on routine medical consultations for children and pregnant women, until January 31.

Deputy district governor Daniela Nikolova told reporters that currently there was no need to make available additional beds in hospitals in the district.

The highest rates of pupils being absent from schools in the district because of flu are in the municipalities of Sadovo, Kuklen and Brezovo, close to 20.6 per cent.

The head of the regional health inspectorate in Plovdiv, Dr Siika Dimcheva, said that close to eight per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff were absent, though not all because of flu.

The district of Yambol also has declared a flu epidemic, with the declaration to be in effect from January 25 to 31, and schools closed from January 26 to 31.

Stara Zagora district has extended its flu epidemic declaration until January 31. Classes are schools will remain suspended until January 27 inclusive.

(Photo: Ministry of Education)

